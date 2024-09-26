ATHEX: Fourth day of growth for stocks

Stock prices remained on the growth path for a fourth straight session on Thursday at Athinon Avenue, thanks to favorable international sentiment, the extra stimulus from the Chinese government to its economy, the upcoming sale of the state’s 12% stake in National Bank and the release of positive corporate results. This all brought the benchmark to a new eight-week high, with two sessions left till the end of the third quarter.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,471.26 points, adding 0.63% to Wednesday’s 1,454.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.76%, ending at 3,589.60 points.

The banks index improved 0.55%, as Eurobank earned 2.21%, Piraeus fetched 0.77% and Alpha grabbed 0.31%, while National gave up 0.66%. Aegean Air augmented 3.77%, Titan Cement rose 2.79%, Ellaktor moved up 2.55% and Jumbo collected 2.53%.

In total 58 stocks obtained gains, 41 sustained losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 139.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €112.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.53% to close at 189.81 points.