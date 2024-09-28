Tourism firms to be graded for sustainablity

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) is launching the country’s first broad, structured and reliable initiative for self-regulation and self-control in matters of environmental and social sustainability in the private sector.

Named Metron Sustainable Tourism, the initiative utilizes the knowhow of SETE, INSETE and Marketing Greece and in its first pilot application base includes 50 large tourism businesses.

These companies will measure critical parameters of their operation, such as water consumption and management, waste production and management, energy consumption and their social contribution, so they can set targets and get a certification.