Chasing the 2019 road tax dodgers

Tax collection authorities are going after vehicle owners who did not pay the 2019 road tax as they become statute-barred at the end of the year.

Essentially, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is looking for two categories: Those who neglected to pay the 2019 fees and those who claim they do not owe fees as their vehicles are stationary, stolen or even exempt.

With a decision issued by AADE Director Giorgos Pitsilis, instructions are being provided on the steps taxpayers must take in order to correct the profile of their vehicles in the vehicle information system and not to be charged fees for which they are exempt.

Therefore, the AADE services are requested to send an email to the owners of the vehicles by September 30, informing them that there is an option to declare the actual condition of the vehicle through the myCar application until October 31 by submitting the appropriate supporting documents in order to waive the traffic fees.

Sending the messages will open the application in myCar with the vehicles showing 2019 road tax arrears per owner. Access to the above application requires Taxisnet codes. Through the application, the owner declares the status of the vehicle for the year of the debt or for subsequent years (e.g. stolen, written off, at a standstill, exempted, etc) and submits the appropriate supporting document.

For their part, the tax services receive information in real time on the status of each vehicle based on the owner’s statement and correct the profile of the vehicle in the information system, as shown by the relevant supporting document attached.

For example, if a vehicle is found to have been in circulation abroad for more than one year, then its profile is corrected for all years (considered as still for the corresponding period of time).

For the cases where delivery to a junkyard/loss is declared and there is no appropriate supporting document other than a formal declaration, the profile of the vehicle is not corrected, but a relevant note is entered.