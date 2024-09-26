University of Patra may start cooperation with Fujian University

The Region of Western Greece will try to make the most of its friendship with the Chinese region of Fujian, including cooperation in various fields such as higher education, research and innovation, the head of the Regional Authority, Nektarios Farmakis stated on Wednesday in China.

Speaking on Chinese state TV network CGTN, Farmakis revealed that the University of Patra may soon start cooperating with Fujian University, following the “good conversations” the Western Greece officials had with a delegation from Fujian in Patra just last month.

“Western Greece is among the regions with the most researchers per thousand of population in Europe,” he said from Hangzhou, where he traveled for the annual Global Mayors Dialogue forum. “We are very keen on research and innovation.”

Such fields and others can prove fertile ground for collaboration with China: The two countries have “huge opportunities” for cooperation, especially in areas like trading, tourism, research and innovation, he noted. “Both peoples are very keen on trading, with a vast trading history,” he said.

China’s experiences in fighting floods can be shared with Europe, where floods often take place, added Farmakis. “That is why all these discussions around the world between local governments is very useful for us,” he said. “We can take best practices for how we cope with floods … and of course, we can give experience.”

The annual forum in Hangzhou offers the heads of local and regional authorities from around the world the chance to exchange views of city development.