Go-slow by air traffic controllers causes major flight disruptions

Flight disruptions have affected Athens International Airport after air traffic controllers initiated a go-slow action following disagreements between their union and Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday evening. This action has also impacted several regional airports across the country.

Currently, Athens International Airport is managing a maximum of 44 aircraft movements per hour (22 arrivals and 22 departures). In contrast, Munich Airport, Germany’s second-busiest airport, which has similar infrastructure to that of the Greek capital, handles around 90 movements per hour.

So far on Friday, 99 flights – accounting for 23% of operations at Athens International Airport – are experiencing delays, with four flights canceled. The average delay for these flights is approximately 33 minutes. Thursday’s disruptions culminated in delays for 321 flights, representing a staggering 74% of the total.

Over the summer, a joint ministerial decision by the ministers of economy and infrastructure and transport allocated an €11 million bonus to air traffic controllers, a move aimed at improving conditions in the sector.