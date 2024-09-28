Transport ministry announces reduced toll prices for Aegean motorway

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that toll prices across all stations on the Aegean Motorway will be reduced from October 1, 2024, until December 31, 2025.

These reductions stem from the benefits accrued by the Greek state through the refinancing of the Maliakos-Kleidi Motorway of the Aegean Motorway project.

The price cuts will apply to all vehicle categories, with a 17% reduction for light vehicles and a 5% reduction for heavy vehicles using any concessionaire’s transponder.