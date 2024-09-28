China abolishes visa requirements for Cypriot nationals

China has officially abolished visa requirements for Cypriot nationals, marking a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries.

The announcement was made during a bilateral meeting between Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The decision is seen as a practical demonstration of the strengthened ties between Cyprus and China, which have continued to deepen over the years. Cypriot government spokesman Constantinos Letibiotis stated that the visa exemption reflects the “excellent bilateral relations” between the nations.

Kathimerini understands a similar agreement has also been reached between the Greek and Chinese foreign ministers this week.