ATHEX: Weekly gains of more than 3% on bourse

A week of significant growth for Greek stock prices ended with minor losses for the benchmark, thereby ending the upward streak of all four previous sessions. Traders resorted to cashing in on recent gains, but maintained turnover at satisfactory levels. Athinon Avenue is clearly anticipating the National Bank stake placement, expected next week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,468.70 points, shedding 0.17% from Thursday’s 1,471.26 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.05%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.32%, ending at 3,578.08 points, and the banks index declined 0.74%, as Alpha conceded 1.97%, Eurobank parted with 1.60% and Piraeus gave up 0.51%, while National improved 0.46%. Ellaktor decreased 1.99%, Viohalco dropped 1.69% and Motor Oil lost 1.30%, as Jumbo grew 1.39% and Titan Cement augmented 1.14%.

In total 44 stocks fetched gains, 55 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €139.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.64% to 191.02 points.