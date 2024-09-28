Airport arrivals rise 8% in January-August

Air arrivals in Greece increased significantly in the period from January to August 2024, with 18.9 million incoming international travelers, marking an 8% rise compared to the same period in 2023.

Just under a quarter of the arrivals were recorded in August, with 4.5 million registered, reflecting a 7.4% increase or 311,000 more than in August 2023.

All regions recorded an increase in air arrivals except for the islands of the Cyclades, which saw a 1% annual drop in the first eight months of the years.

The Peloponnese saw a 12% rise, followed by the Dodecanese and Crete, with an increase of 10.6% and 6.3% respectively. Regional airports in general experienced a 6% expansion.