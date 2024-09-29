Funding earmarked for Volos and Pilio businesses hit by 2023 floods

Government funding totaling between 3 and 4 million euros will be provided to businesses in the greater Volos area in southern Pilio and in Almyros, which were affected by the destructive Storm Daniel that slammed central Greece last year.

The funds are for businesses that had been excluded from the first phase of support, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos clarified on Friday.

Theodorikakos paid a visit to the regional Chamber of Magnisia and was briefed on the challenges faced by businesses impacted by the 2023 floods.

The aid package will be linked to a Development Ministry program that is expected to start very soon.

Businesses that will benefit from it are in the sectors of food establishments, tourism, manufacturing and others in areas such as Agria, Milies, Lyri, Amaliapoli and Pteleos, which had been excluded from the program’s first phase.

The minister was accompanied by Climate Change & Civil Protection Deputy Minister Christos Triantopoulos and MP Christos Boukoros on a visit to the First Industrial Area of Volos and the management agency.

“This is one of the largest industrial zones in Greece, with 105 businesses and thousands of employees, in a space of 280 hectares (2,800 square kilometers),” the minister said. He referred to a Development Ministry program involving 20 industrial parks in Greece, including Volos, with funds provided by the ministry through Recovery Fund financing.