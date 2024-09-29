Infrastructure blueprint for Attica’s Megara area

Upgrading Megara Airport, constructing a new suburban railway and the restructuring of urban transport serving the western Attica area are among the top priorities at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for the broader Megara area.

The government’s plans for the area were noted on Friday by Deputy Transport Minister Vasilis Oikonomou during a visit to Megara.

Addressing a meeting at the town hall, Oikonomou discussed the airport’s upgrade, the restructuring of urban transport and the integration of Megara into the overall planning of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA).

At the construction site of the new suburban railway at Nea Peramos, Oikonomou, the government team and local stakeholders reviewed the progress on the project, which involves the construction of four new stations.

This extension will utilize the old railway line towards the Peloponnese and will connect Western Attica to Athens, Athens International Airport, the port city of Piraeus and the wider railway network.

The project is estimated to cost a total of €95,742,101.92 and is expected to be completed by 2026.