ECONOMY

Greece seeks to raise €500 mln in T-bills

Greece will auction 13-week T-bills in book entry form on Wednesday, maturing on January 3, 2025, the Public Debt Management Agency said on Friday. 

The amount to be auctioned is 500 million euros and the settlement date is this Friday. 

Only primary dealers are allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations. During the auction, non-competitive bids can be submitted up to 20% of the auction amount until 12 noon. 

Only bids through the Electronic Trading System (HDAT) are accepted. No additional non-competitive bids will be accepted on October 3. No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned.

