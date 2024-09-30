Fake pastures used to claim EU subsidies

Greek authorities are currently investigating a large-scale fraud involving agricultural subsidies, where individuals falsely claimed over 45 million euros from European Union funds for non-existent or leased grazing lands.

These illegal claims, facilitated through the Hellenic Agricultural Payments Agency (OPEKEPE), were meant to support farmers and livestock breeders. However, it appears many exploited the system by fabricating information to qualify for the subsidies.

The investigation has uncovered that some recipients of these funds were notified in advance of upcoming inspections by OPEKEPE officials, allowing them to borrow livestock from friends and neighbors to stage the appearance of active farming operations. These cases have led to numerous court files being opened, which are now being reviewed by Greek prosecutors.

Some fraudulent claims involved individuals who received funding for agricultural activities they were never involved in. For instance, one individual received EU subsidies for organic olive oil production despite not owning a single olive tree. In another case from Trikala, a citizen claimed subsidies for a herd of free-range cows, though they had no livestock to their name. These cases, among others, have now led to several final court rulings.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has been instrumental in bringing these fraudulent activities to light. With their findings, the Greek judicial system is now working to prosecute those involved and recover the stolen funds.

This scandal highlights systemic weaknesses within OPEKEPE, raising concerns over how agricultural subsidies are monitored and controlled. Allegations that some officials provided tip-offs about inspections have intensified scrutiny on the agency.

In response, Greek authorities are expected to tighten regulations, improve transparency, and ensure that EU funds intended to support rural communities are used appropriately.