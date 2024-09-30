ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Tourists stay in to eat and drink

Tourists stay in to eat and drink
[SHUTTERSTOCK]

In the middle of the tourism season in July, arrivals increased by 4.1% but revenue shrank by 4.2%, while average spending per trip was down 9.1% year-on-year.

The main reason seems to be the wave of inflation that has hit Europe as a whole. It appears that more tourists – Greeks and foreigners – are choosing not to eat and drink at restaurants, cafes and bars, but staying in, especially if they are at a short-term rental or traditional “room to let”

There is a clear shift to food and drink made “at home,” as even in short-rentals many tourists buy coffee from the supermarket and make it themselves. There is also a big increase in sales from liquor stores.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Airport arrivals rise 8% in January-August
TOURISM

Airport arrivals rise 8% in January-August

Tourism revenues have been underestimated, bank analysis says
TOURISM

Tourism revenues have been underestimated, bank analysis says

Tourism firms to be graded for sustainablity
TOURISM

Tourism firms to be graded for sustainablity

Major delays at Athens airport due to air traffic controllers’ go-slow
ECONOMY

Major delays at Athens airport due to air traffic controllers’ go-slow

More tourists, less spending
TOURISM

More tourists, less spending

Aria Hotels expands internationally with entry into Colombian market
ECONOMY

Aria Hotels expands internationally with entry into Colombian market