Some still insist against POS

Hundreds of thousands of professionals insist on avoiding card transactions, or rarely use them. Although compared to previous years the situation is far better, it seems clear they prefer cash and, in some cases, cash under the table.

On the contrary, the use of cards has been established in supermarkets, fuel stations, hotels and restaurants. What is surprising, however, is that consumers in 2023 paid smaller amounts by card in supermarkets compared to 2021. In 2021, in small and large supermarkets, the transactions carried out amounted to 320 million, with the turnover (by card) amounting to 7.97 billion euros. In 2023, in approximately the same number of transactions (287 million), card transactions were limited to €6.65 billion.

There are also professions that systematically avoid the use of cards such as taxis, estate agencies, lawyers and doctors, who do not use POS machines and prefer cash instead.

Tax administration data, mainly concerning professionals who have POS machines but aren’t using them, will be used to establish whether the amount of declared income is near their sector’s average.