ECONOMY TAXATION

Some still insist against POS

Some still insist against POS

Hundreds of thousands of professionals insist on avoiding card transactions, or rarely use them. Although compared to previous years the situation is far better, it seems clear they prefer cash and, in some cases, cash under the table.

On the contrary, the use of cards has been established in supermarkets, fuel stations, hotels and restaurants. What is surprising, however, is that consumers in 2023 paid smaller amounts by card in supermarkets compared to 2021. In 2021, in small and large supermarkets, the transactions carried out amounted to 320 million, with the turnover (by card) amounting to 7.97 billion euros. In 2023, in approximately the same number of transactions (287 million), card transactions were limited to €6.65 billion.

There are also professions that systematically avoid the use of cards such as taxis, estate agencies, lawyers and doctors, who do not use POS machines and prefer cash instead.

Tax administration data, mainly concerning professionals who have POS machines but aren’t using them, will be used to establish whether the amount of declared income is near their sector’s average.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Chasing the 2019 road tax dodgers
TAXATION

Chasing the 2019 road tax dodgers

Online guide to brain gain
REPATRIATION

Online guide to brain gain

Taxi drivers face 1,000-euro fine for opposing POS rules
TAXATION

Taxi drivers face 1,000-euro fine for opposing POS rules

German warning on tourism
TAXATION

German warning on tourism

Rental earnings being probed
TAXATION

Rental earnings being probed

Greece looks good to UK’s rich
TAXATION

Greece looks good to UK’s rich