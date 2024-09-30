ECONOMY BANKING

Servicers seek ‘ghost’ debtors

Servicers seek ‘ghost’ debtors

Debt management companies are diving into the hard core of the private debt owed to banks and, mainly, funds that have bought the bad loans, and have so far succeeded in streamlining loans amounting to approximately 10.3 billion euros out of the total of €98 billion they undertook to be managed, with an emphasis on those from 2021 onwards.

Based on the latest available data, total overdue debt was limited in the first quarter of 2024 to €69.9 billion, of which €59.4 billion belong to funds and €10.4 billion to banks.

According to the government’s general secretary for the financial sector and private debt, Theoni Alambasi, “overdue private debt to banks and funds in terms of total private debt decreased by 10 percentage points and reached 59.9% in the first quarter of 2024 from 69.9% in 2019, showing the gradual recovery in terms of the orderly servicing of debts.”

Private debt management firms are now looking for some 920,000 “ghosts,” out of a total of 2.3 million debtors, for whom they have no contact information as the details they have received from the banks during loan sales are obsolete. Their total debts amount to €25 billion.

Banking Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hercules transformed Greece’s banking landscape, Stournaras states
ECONOMY

Hercules transformed Greece’s banking landscape, Stournaras states

Eurobank completes pricing of Green Senior Preferred Notes
ECONOMY

Eurobank completes pricing of Green Senior Preferred Notes

Eurobank signs MoU with Indian Chamber of Commerce
ECONOMY

Eurobank signs MoU with Indian Chamber of Commerce

Mobile banking use growing at rapid pace
ECONOMY

Mobile banking use growing at rapid pace

Optima Bank H1 profits up 57%
ECONOMY

Optima Bank H1 profits up 57%

Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece
ECONOMY

Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece