US business eyes Cyprus opportunities

US entrepreneurs and executives expressed keen interest in pursuing business opportunities in Cyprus during a Wednesday working lunch with President Nikos Christodoulides in New York.

The Cypriot president was in the US last week to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he held meetings with peers and other and foreign officials, but also promoted the Cypriot economy to investors.

According to a statement from the Office of the Presidency, the working lunch in New York was aimed to attract “high-quality” investments. Government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis noted that US business leaders acknowledged the significant improvement in Cyprus’ international image, particularly in the US, thanks to strong bilateral relations and recent agreements between the two nations.

The US business community showed a keen interest in the energy, shipping, tourism, finance, services and infrastructure sectors. Both parties agreed to maintain close contact for further collaboration.

President Christodoulides highlighted his government’s reform agenda, particularly the digitization of key services, which he said would streamline processes and facilitate investments in Cyprus.