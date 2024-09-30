ECONOMY CYPRIOT ECONOMY

US business eyes Cyprus opportunities

US business eyes Cyprus opportunities
File photo [Yannis Liakos/Intime News]

US entrepreneurs and executives expressed keen interest in pursuing business opportunities in Cyprus during a Wednesday working lunch with President Nikos Christodoulides in New York.

The Cypriot president was in the US last week to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he held meetings with peers and other and foreign officials, but also promoted the Cypriot economy to investors.

According to a statement from the Office of the Presidency, the working lunch in New York was aimed to attract “high-quality” investments. Government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis noted that US business leaders acknowledged the significant improvement in Cyprus’ international image, particularly in the US, thanks to strong bilateral relations and recent agreements between the two nations.

The US business community showed a keen interest in the energy, shipping, tourism, finance, services and infrastructure sectors. Both parties agreed to maintain close contact for further collaboration.

President Christodoulides highlighted his government’s reform agenda, particularly the digitization of key services, which he said would streamline processes and facilitate investments in Cyprus.

Cyprus Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Qatari emir pays visit to Cyprus
FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Qatari emir pays visit to Cyprus

Cyprus scraps $1.2 billion port concession, claiming contract breach
ECONOMY

Cyprus scraps $1.2 billion port concession, claiming contract breach

Cypriots’ new option for investments
INVESTMENT

Cypriots’ new option for investments

Cyprus a leader in cross-border investing
CYPRUS

Cyprus a leader in cross-border investing

Investment funds a boost for Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Investment funds a boost for Cyprus

China abolishes visa requirements for Cypriot nationals
ECONOMY

China abolishes visa requirements for Cypriot nationals