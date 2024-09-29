ECONOMY

Thessaloniki to launch unified public transport ticketing system

Thessaloniki will implement a unified ticketing system for public transport, allowing tickets issued on buses to provide access to the metro and vice versa.

Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Nikos Tachiaos announced this on social media, stating that ticket prices and discounts will be revealed soon.

He added that the metro’s ticketing system, currently under evaluation, will feature personalized plastic cards and rechargeable paper tickets.

