Watchdog slaps Motor Oil with €9.2 mln fine

The Hellenic Competition Commission fined the Motor Oil petroleum company 9.2 million euros and an associated individual €50,000 for obstruction of an on-site inspection.

In a statement, the commission cited legislation which relates to inspections and the right to seal a business office and records and said it had imposed the fines “after taking into consideration the particular seriousness of the related behavior, the disdain, and its repercussions on the investigation taking place.”

The commission said its inspectors had arrived at the Motor Oil premises in Corinth for an unannounced on-site inspection on the stages of refining, and wholesale and retail sale in the gasoline and diesel markets, following a self-initiated order by the Commission’s General Directorate of Competition.

“During the duration of the on-site inspection, the Motor Oil corporation and the individual did not actively collaborate, but through their actions and omissions created obstacles, delays and difficulties during the inspection, and did not therefore guarantee the integrity/availability of the company’s professional archives and the effectiveness of the inspection,” the announcement said.

“On the contrary, through their behavior they obstructed the inspection and violated the obligation of [submitting to] actively and continuously cooperate with the assigned staff of the General Directorate of Competition. In this manner, they rendered the investigation ineffective,” it concluded.