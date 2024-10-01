West Attica Urban Railroad to be completed in second half of 2026

The new West Attica Urban Railroad is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) CEO Panagiotis Terezakis said.

“The West Attica Urban Railroad, which began with the signing of the concession agreement in December 2023, is being implemented at a satisfactory pace despite quite a few obstacles, which relate mostly to land expropriations.

Some 90% of these issues have been resolved and the remaining 10% is expected to be settled soon, according to the timetable,” Terezakis stated.