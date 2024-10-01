ECONOMY

International Maritime Organization meeting to focus on environment

File photo.

Environmental issues including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships will be at the center of the 82nd session of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting in London through Friday.

The global shipping regulator is pushing the industry that carries 90% of global trade to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

Achieving this goal will mean the transformation of a sector that is still powered almost exclusively by fossil fuels and accounts for around 3% of carbon dioxide production.

