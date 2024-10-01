Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract

According to the new contract for the concession of Attiki Odos, the fee that state asset utilization fund TAIPED will receive for the concession of the Attica ringroad is 3.27 billion euros, all of which will be paid by the start of the concession.

TAIPED will be paid an additional percentage – approximately 7.5% – on the road’s annual revenue, fixed for the 25 years of the concession. All the rest (tolls, service station utilization and other unspecified commercial takings) will end up with the concessionaire.

The sole shareholder of Nea Attiki Odos is GEK Terna, which will endow the concession company with €671.71 million by the concession’s start.