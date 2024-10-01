ECONOMY BUSINESS

Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract

Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract

According to the new contract for the concession of Attiki Odos, the fee that state asset utilization fund TAIPED will receive for the concession of the Attica ringroad is 3.27 billion euros, all of which will be paid by the start of the concession.

TAIPED will be paid an additional percentage – approximately 7.5% – on the road’s annual revenue, fixed for the 25 years of the concession. All the rest (tolls, service station utilization and other unspecified commercial takings) will end up with the concessionaire.

The sole shareholder of Nea Attiki Odos is GEK Terna, which will endow the concession company with €671.71 million by the concession’s start.

Privatizations Business Transport Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
GEK Terna signs €3.3 bln lease for Athens toll highway, sources say
ECONOMY

GEK Terna signs €3.3 bln lease for Athens toll highway, sources say

Procopiou invests 500 mln euros in Elliniko project
BUSINESS

Procopiou invests 500 mln euros in Elliniko project

State to sell new NBG stake
PRIVATIZATION

State to sell new NBG stake

AIA set to rake in profits
ECONOMY

AIA set to rake in profits

Record turnover, profits for Piraeus Port Authority
BUSINESS

Record turnover, profits for Piraeus Port Authority

Cooperation of Piraeus Port with the port of Guangzhou
BUSINESS

Cooperation of Piraeus Port with the port of Guangzhou