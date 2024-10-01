ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus sees July tourism revenues rise

Cyprus sees July tourism revenues rise

Tourism revenue in Cyprus grew by 19.4 million euros in July 2024, reaching €474 million, an increase of 4.3% compared to €454.6 million in July 2023, according to the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service.

From January to July 2024, total tourism revenue reached €1.61 billion, compared to €1.54 billion during the same period in 2023, or an increase of 4.3%.

Despite the overall rise in revenue, average spending per tourist dropped by 0.9%. In July 2024, visitors spent an average of €859.95 per person, slightly down from €867.96 in July of the previous year.

The United Kingdom remained the largest tourist market, accounting for 33.9% of all tourists in July 2024, with British visitors spending an average of €95.02 per day. Israel, the second-largest market at 12.9%, saw tourists spend an average of €140.24 per day. Polish tourists, making up 6.4% of the total, spent an average of €86.02 per day.

These figures underscore Cyprus’ continued appeal as a tourism destination, with steady revenue growth despite minor fluctuations in individual spending patterns, while Greece saw a 4.2% drop in July takings.

Tourism Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus not yet a winter tourism spot
TOURISM

Cyprus not yet a winter tourism spot

Cyprus hits record high in August arrivals
TOURISM

Cyprus hits record high in August arrivals

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus exceed 1.65 million in first half of 2024
ECONOMY

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus exceed 1.65 million in first half of 2024

Summer gets quite pricier in Cyprus
INFLATION

Summer gets quite pricier in Cyprus

Cyprus announces increase in tourism budget
ECONOMY

Cyprus announces increase in tourism budget

Strong demand for air travel to Cyprus
CYPRUS

Strong demand for air travel to Cyprus