Cyprus sees July tourism revenues rise

Tourism revenue in Cyprus grew by 19.4 million euros in July 2024, reaching €474 million, an increase of 4.3% compared to €454.6 million in July 2023, according to the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service.

From January to July 2024, total tourism revenue reached €1.61 billion, compared to €1.54 billion during the same period in 2023, or an increase of 4.3%.

Despite the overall rise in revenue, average spending per tourist dropped by 0.9%. In July 2024, visitors spent an average of €859.95 per person, slightly down from €867.96 in July of the previous year.

The United Kingdom remained the largest tourist market, accounting for 33.9% of all tourists in July 2024, with British visitors spending an average of €95.02 per day. Israel, the second-largest market at 12.9%, saw tourists spend an average of €140.24 per day. Polish tourists, making up 6.4% of the total, spent an average of €86.02 per day.

These figures underscore Cyprus’ continued appeal as a tourism destination, with steady revenue growth despite minor fluctuations in individual spending patterns, while Greece saw a 4.2% drop in July takings.