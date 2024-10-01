ECONOMY

PM announces road toll reductions on Central Greece motorway

PM announces road toll reductions on Central Greece motorway

Cars using the motorway to traverse Central Greece will henceforth pay up to 2.8 or 3.0 euros less in road tolls, while the tolls for the Attiki Odos motorway traversing Attica to the airport will drop to 2.5 euros as of October 6, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday.

“October begins with yet another reduction in road transport, this time with a reduction of the road tolls on the Maliakos-Kleidi section of the Aegean Motorway in Central Greece. With this reduction, the total cost for going through the five toll stations is becoming 13.7 euros in 2024, down from 16.5 euros at present, while in 2025 the price will be 14.4 euros, less than the 17.40 euros that a driver would otherwise pay if this reduction had not been made,” the prime minister said in a post on social media.

“Our aim is to reduce, as much as we can, the cost of transport and we serve this policy consistently,” he added.

[AMNA]

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract
BUSINESS

Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract

West Attica Urban Railroad to be completed in second half of 2026
ECONOMY

West Attica Urban Railroad to be completed in second half of 2026

Thessaloniki to launch unified public transport ticketing system
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki to launch unified public transport ticketing system

Infrastructure blueprint for Attica’s Megara area
ECONOMY

Infrastructure blueprint for Attica’s Megara area

Transport ministry announces reduced toll prices for Aegean motorway
ECONOMY

Transport ministry announces reduced toll prices for Aegean motorway

Major delays at Athens airport due to air traffic controllers’ go-slow
ECONOMY

Major delays at Athens airport due to air traffic controllers’ go-slow