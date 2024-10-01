PM announces road toll reductions on Central Greece motorway

Cars using the motorway to traverse Central Greece will henceforth pay up to 2.8 or 3.0 euros less in road tolls, while the tolls for the Attiki Odos motorway traversing Attica to the airport will drop to 2.5 euros as of October 6, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday.

“October begins with yet another reduction in road transport, this time with a reduction of the road tolls on the Maliakos-Kleidi section of the Aegean Motorway in Central Greece. With this reduction, the total cost for going through the five toll stations is becoming 13.7 euros in 2024, down from 16.5 euros at present, while in 2025 the price will be 14.4 euros, less than the 17.40 euros that a driver would otherwise pay if this reduction had not been made,” the prime minister said in a post on social media.

“Our aim is to reduce, as much as we can, the cost of transport and we serve this policy consistently,” he added.

[AMNA]