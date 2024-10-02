Unemployment drops to 9.5% in August

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August 2024 amounted to 9.5% compared to the upwardly revised 11.4% in August 2023 and 9.9% in July 2024, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Tuesday.

Separately, the balance of employment was up by 299,148 positions in Greece over the January-August 2024 period, recording the highest-ever performance, according to the Labor Ministry’s Ergani employment registration system.

New hirings totaled 2,227,877 in the first eight months of the year, compared to 2,138,352 in the corresponding period last year. Of these, 54.11% are for full-time positions, 36.53% for part-time jobs and 9.36% for non-full-time shift work.

Minister Niki Kerameus stated that “increasing employment is our priority. For the first time in the last 15 years, the unemployment rate has fallen below 10%, while the latest figures from the Ergani system confirm this important performance, registering a historical record in employment. Despite the fact that the data record a positive balance, we are not complacent. On the contrary, we are moving to further reduce unemployment and lead to new, quality, well-paid jobs.”

At the same time, in a post on her personal social media account, Kerameus noted that the goal is to increase employment opportunities for everyone, as well as achieving a better professional daily life.

“We continue, aiming at more and better jobs, to support workers and businesses all over Greece,” she noted.