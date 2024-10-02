ECONOMY

PPC announces lower power rates for October

A reduction of 6.1% will show up on green household electricity bills in October, the Public Power Corporation said on Tuesday.

PPC’s green rate for up to 500 kW will be 14.96 cents/kWh in October, compared to 15.94 cents/kWh in September.

The consumer price for over 500 kWh is 16.082 cents/kWh (from 17.14 cents/kWh). The overnight electricity rate will be 12.062 cents (from 12.84 cents).

In addition, PPC said it would reduce prices for professionals by 4.7% in October, as the G21 green rate for professionals will drop from 0.1714 to 0.1634 euros/kWh.

Protergia and Heron have announced the rates for October will remain at the September level.

All power providers are expected to announce their price rates shortly.

