Fresh pricing regulations for water consumption

A new framework for water pricing in Greece will allow higher charges for water during summer months in areas facing supply issues.

Even in regions with adequate water, rates will increase based on consumption to discourage overuse.

The new regulations, set to take effect next year, follow European Union guidelines for water cost recovery, replacing a previous framework annulled by the Council of State.

The pricing structure mandates that overall revenue must cover the financial costs of water services, including maintenance and infrastructure.

Municipalities can set lower rates for vulnerable populations but cannot charge less than the cost of providing water.

Water bills will be adjusted every five years, with annual increases linked to the consumer price index. Additionally, environmental costs will be incorporated into rates in regions with poor water quality, and a new “environmental fee” will be established.

The Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) will oversee compliance with these new regulations, although it has yet to officially assume this role.

For irrigation, water will have a base charge and a variable rate depending on the type of agricultural activity.

Water metering is expected to be implemented by the end of 2026.