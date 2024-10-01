ATHEX: Late selloff kicks index into the red

The serious geopolitical deterioration in the Middle East and its regional effect took their toll on prices at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, with gains being reversed to losses by the end of the session. More than a quarter of transactions concerned National Bank, with overall turnover in decline too, to the lowest point of the last nine sessions. Optimists point to the positive results of most listed companies as the basis for a rebound in the medium term.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,447.03 points, shedding 0.34% from Monday’s 1,451.90 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.50%, ending at 3,527.48 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.18%.

The banks index conceded 1.03%, as Eurobank gave up 1.75%, Alpha parted with 1.38%, Piraeus dropped 0.94% and National eased 0.34%. Coca-Cola HBC fell 1.54%, but Jumbo advanced 1.95% and OTE telecom grabbed 1.61%.

In total 36 stocks boasted gains, 67 posted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €135.1 million.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia remained closed due to a national holiday.