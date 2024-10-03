ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Listed companies enjoy record profits in year’s first half

The companies listed on the Greek bourse are on track for a third consecutive year of record profits in 2024, based on their performance in the first half of the year.

The period January-June saw new records in operating and net profits, with banks and large-caps significantly supporting overall performance, while positive signals were also given by smaller firms.

The 146 listed companies showed a net profit of 5.79 billion euros (an increase of 14.5%), while operating profits increased by 15%, to €7.58 billion. Turnover increased by 6.1% to €47.33 billion, despite the high comparison base of 2023, due to high energy rates.

