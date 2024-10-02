ECONOMY CYPRUS

Larnaca passengers moving fast

In July and August, 98.9% and 97.8% of passengers, respectively, have been served at security checks in less than 10 minutes at Larnaca Airport, while at the passport control points at departures, for EU/EEA/UK/Swiss citizens, the figures were 87.6% and 90.8% for the respective months, Cyprus’ Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works has said.

Passenger service times at the various checkpoints at airports are systematically monitored, the ministry said in a press release on Monday, assuring the traveling public of its commitment to provide a high level of service at Larnaca and Paphos airports, following press reports in recent days.

It is noted that the airports have been designed in such a way that passenger waiting times are within the acceptable limits set by IATA international standards.

The press release points out that, in particular, as far as Larnaca Airport is concerned, during the months of July and August, 98.9% and 97.8% of passengers, respectively, have been served at security checks in less than 10 minutes, while at the passport control points at departures, for EU/EEA/UK/Swiss citizens, the figures were 87.6% and 90.8% for the respective months.

