Which airlines have suspended flights as Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or avoid affected airspace.

Aegean Airlines has canceled flights to and from Beirut until October 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until October 6.

Air Algerie has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AirBaltic of Latvia has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 31.

Air Europa has canceled flights to Tel Aviv until October 2.

Air France-KLM suspended Paris-Tel Aviv and Paris-Beirut flights until October 8. KLM has also suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until at least the end of the year, with prior cancellations extending to October 26. Transavia, the low-cost unit of the Franco-Dutch group, has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3.

Air India has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Bulgaria Air has canceled flights to and from Israel until October 15.

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, has canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

Delta Air Lines has paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through December 31.

EasyJet stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and plans to resume flights on March 30, 2025.

Emirates, the UAE’s state-owned airline, canceled flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8.

Etihad Airways is rerouting several flights on October 2 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

Flydubai canceled Dubai-Beirut flights until October 7 and suspended flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on October 2-3 due to the temporary closure of several airspaces.

IAG-owned British Airways has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv through October 7. Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling canceled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, and flights to Amman until further notice.

Iran Air has canceled all flights to Beirut until further notice, according to a company spokesman.

Iraqi Airways suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice, as stated by Iraq’s transportation ministry.

ITA Airways extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights through October 31.

LOT Polish Airlines suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice.

Lufthansa Group suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 31, while flights to Tehran have been suspended until October 26. Flights to Beirut will be suspended until November 30. The airline group will also avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Jordanian airspace through October 2, suspending flights to and from Amman and Erbil. SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through December 17.

Pegasus Airlines has canceled flights to Beirut until October 7.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline, canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26, citing “operational restrictions.”

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice.

Sundair canceled Berlin-Beirut and Bremen-Beirut flights until October 31.

United Airlines suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons. [Reuters]