HFSF will not accept bids below €7.55/share in NBG equity offering
Bank bailout fund HFSF has said that it will not accept bids below 7.55 euros per share in an equity offering of National Bank of Greece, citing strong demand by investors.
HFSF is selling a 10% stake in National Bank, the country’s second largest bank by market value, through a book-building process and a public offer in Athens which ended at 3 p.m.
The bailout fund earlier narrowed the price range for the share offering to between €7.40 and 7.65 per share.
The offering was oversubscribed by more than 11 times by late Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. [Reuters]