German tour operators impressed by Magnesia

The first encouraging messages for an increase in the number of German tourists to Mount Pilio, the Sporades islands and Thessaly in general during the upcoming tourism season come immediately after the conclusion of the 1st Greek-German Tourism Forum organized in Volos last month by the German-Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce, with the contribution and cooperation of the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Regional Authority of Thessaly, the Chamber of Magnesia, the Magnesia Hoteliers Association and the municipalities of Volos, South Pilio, Zagora-Mouresi and Tempe.

The German professionals were impressed by the natural beauty of Pilio, which offers the ideal combination of mountain and beach holidays, they discovered areas that are not known to the general public in Germany, while they themselves had unique experiences and enjoyed the variety and quality of the local cuisine.

According to what they explained to the chamber, they are already planning packages for next season, both for groups and for individual travelers, which creates optimism that the foundations have been laid for attracting more German tourists to the wider area of Thessaly.