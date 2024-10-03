Athens Chamber of Commerce and Egyptian embassy host event on investment opportunities in Egypt

An event focused on business and investment opportunities in Egypt was organized by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Egyptian Embassy in Athens.

According to a chamber statement, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis highlighted the activities of Greek entrepreneurs in Egypt and major energy projects for LNG transportation and green electricity (GREGY interconnector).

He noted that beyond the energy sector, there are prospects for cooperation in construction, supply chain and logistics, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and sustainable development.