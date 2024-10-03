ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Almost half of Greek households spend more than they declare

Two out of five households spend more than they declare, with this percentage appearing higher after the start of the inflation crisis.

In the most vulnerable categories of households, such as the poorest tenth of the population and single-parent families, the percentages of households that spend more than they declare jump to 78.8% and 78.9% respectively, as the price hikes combined with the slower increase in wages intensified that phenomenon.

The high degree of tax evasion should not be overlooked, with a Center for Planning and Economic Research (KEPE) survey estimating that 25.7% of the richest tenth of households declare expenses that exceed income.

Taxation Economy

