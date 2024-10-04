Tourism season all year round

The particularly positive first half of 2024 in terms of tourism arrivals and receipts is a result of broader changes in the preferences of the country’s visitors – preferences that extend beyond the classic sun and sea product in search of unique destinations and experiences.

The seasonality of the Greek product, which is traditionally associated with the summer, is decreasing, while its distribution is also improving in all regions of the country and not only on the islands and one or two other mainland destinations.

The above assessments, which are shared by more and more sector players, are largely documented by a study by National Bank’s Economic Analysis Department, titled “The ‘Quiet’ Transformation of Greek Tourism.”

This year is expected to be a new milestone for Greek tourism, with arrivals of around 36 million tourists, up 10% from last year, according to National Bank. At the same time, “behind these high numbers, there is a less noisy but more substantial development: Greek tourism is gradually changing,” says the study, which refers to a transition to a less seasonal model that is fully in line with the new international demand trends.

The bank’s economists explain that the foundations for the high performance of 2024 were mainly laid in the first half of the year (+16% in arrivals), with a peak in the spring (+21%). In particular, the spring period managed to increase its arrivals as a share of the previous 12 months (June 2023 – May 2024) by 2 percentage points (to 16% from 14% in 2023), marking a historic high for the period in arrivals, which reached 5 million (1 million above spring 2023).

For the second half of the year, it is estimated that the positive performance will continue albeit with less momentum (+8%), “but maintaining a key role in the annual result due to high seasonality” – i.e. a smaller increase but a much larger number of arrivals. This forecast is supported by provisional arrivals data for July-August (+6-7%) and the leading indicators for the fall showing the planning of air seats and existing bookings, as well as the future activity of hotels.