Hatzidakis: Great strides in investment

Greece has made significant strides as regards attracting investments but has not yet succeeded in making up all the lost ground, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Thursday, speaking at the 5th Conference of Institutional Management held by the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association.

“In spite of the pandemic, between 2019 and 2023 [Greece] had the greatest percentage increase in investments of the entire EU27. A key contribution to this was the inflow of foreign direct investments, where we have broken a series of records and cumulatively exceeded 27 billion euros,” Hatzidakis said.

Despite this progress there was still “serious work ahead,” he added, as the ground lost in the preceding decades – the so-called “investment gap” – had yet to be fully covered.