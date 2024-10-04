ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Great strides in investment

Hatzidakis: Great strides in investment

Greece has made significant strides as regards attracting investments but has not yet succeeded in making up all the lost ground, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Thursday, speaking at the 5th Conference of Institutional Management held by the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association.

“In spite of the pandemic, between 2019 and 2023 [Greece] had the greatest percentage increase in investments of the entire EU27. A key contribution to this was the inflow of foreign direct investments, where we have broken a series of records and cumulatively exceeded 27 billion euros,” Hatzidakis said.

Despite this progress there was still “serious work ahead,” he added, as the ground lost in the preceding decades – the so-called “investment gap” – had yet to be fully covered.

Economy Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AmCham roundtable focuses on investment in tourism and property
INVESTMENTS

AmCham roundtable focuses on investment in tourism and property

Growing startups looking for funding and mergers
ECONOMY

Growing startups looking for funding and mergers

Strong interest in Greek five-year bonds
ECONOMY

Strong interest in Greek five-year bonds

Greece invites more investments to boost its industry
GREEK ECONOMY

Greece invites more investments to boost its industry

Company signs agreement for development of Sani-Kassandra property on Halkidiki
ECONOMY

Company signs agreement for development of Sani-Kassandra property on Halkidiki

Property accounts for over 43% of foreign direct investment
INVESTMENT

Property accounts for over 43% of foreign direct investment