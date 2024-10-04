ECONOMY

German press lauds Greek economy

[Shutterstock]

German newspaper Handelsblatt has published an article discussing the performance of the Greek economy and efforts to combat tax evasion.

It notes that Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis submits monthly data on budget management, emphasizing that Greek state coffers are full.

The report states that, in the first eight months of 2024, tax revenues exceeded the budget by 1.9 billion euros, nearly 5% more than projected.

According to the newspaper, these additional revenues are partly due to a strong economy and effective measures against tax evasion.

The article also mentions that Greece faced challenges with influential voter groups, highlighting that combating tax evasion has been a priority for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Economy Germany Media

