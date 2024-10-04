Kavala Port Authority relocates commercial operations to Filippos B port

The Kavala Port Authority announced the suspension of loading and unloading activities at the port of Keramoti, relocating them to the commercial port Filippos B in the area of Nea Karvali.

The transfer of commercial operations to another port is part of an effort to ease congestion at the port of Keramoti, which is the most popular ferry line for the island of Thasos.

“Given the rapid transformation of the Keramoti settlement into a multifunctional port focusing on ferry services (over 2 million passengers annually), as well as hosting fishing, tourism and leisure vessels, it has become clear that the port facilities under Kavala Port have reached the limits of safe operation,” the Kavala Port Authority administration stated in its announcement.