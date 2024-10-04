ECONOMY

Executives of British tour operators visit Naxos

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The promotion of the island of Naxos as an ideal sustainable tourism destination for the British market was the aim of the familiarization trip (fam trip) organized by the UK & Ireland National Tourism Organization, with the participation of four executives of British tour operators on the island.

The trip took place on September 16 to 19 in collaboration with the Municipality of Naxos, the South Aegean Region, the Cyclades Preservation Fund and the professional tourism magazine TTG.

Economy Tourism

