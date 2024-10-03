ECONOMY

Teachers lead hirings, study finds

Teachers lead hirings, study finds
Shutterstock

Teachers were the profession with the highest number of hirings in Greece during 2015-23, according to a Eurobank study.

Most of the professions high on the scale of hirings are related to tourism, whose numbers, with the exception of the pandemic years, have exploded.

The study notes that more teachers are getting hired despite the fact that the number of pupils is decreasing, along with the population. The study’s authors point to increased needs at the kindergarten level as well as for remedial education and the private so-called cramming schools, as well as foreign language institutes.

Waiters and barmen are in second place, followed by hotel personnel of all levels, from managers to receptionists to cleaning personnel.

Also related to the tourism sector are cooks, whose numbers increased almost by two thirds from 2015 to 2023.

Then come office workers, including secretaries, followed by salespersons and cashiers whom the study lumps into one category. Their greatest numbers reflect a 28.5% in retail turnover over the period under study.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Unemployment drops to 9.5% in August
ECONOMY

Unemployment drops to 9.5% in August

Fines for minimum salary violations
ECONOMY

Fines for minimum salary violations

Online guide to brain gain
REPATRIATION

Online guide to brain gain

JTI participates in SEV’s ‘Skills4Jobs’ program
ECONOMY

JTI participates in SEV’s ‘Skills4Jobs’ program

Violation of working hours
EMPLOYMENT

Violation of working hours

Minimum salary to be hiked to 830 euros from January
ECONOMY

Minimum salary to be hiked to 830 euros from January