Teachers lead hirings, study finds

Teachers were the profession with the highest number of hirings in Greece during 2015-23, according to a Eurobank study.

Most of the professions high on the scale of hirings are related to tourism, whose numbers, with the exception of the pandemic years, have exploded.

The study notes that more teachers are getting hired despite the fact that the number of pupils is decreasing, along with the population. The study’s authors point to increased needs at the kindergarten level as well as for remedial education and the private so-called cramming schools, as well as foreign language institutes.

Waiters and barmen are in second place, followed by hotel personnel of all levels, from managers to receptionists to cleaning personnel.

Also related to the tourism sector are cooks, whose numbers increased almost by two thirds from 2015 to 2023.

Then come office workers, including secretaries, followed by salespersons and cashiers whom the study lumps into one category. Their greatest numbers reflect a 28.5% in retail turnover over the period under study.