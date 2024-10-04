Funding of Greek-owned startups tops $1 bln this year

The financing of international and domestic investors to Greek-owned startup companies has broken the barrier of $1 billion from the beginning of the year until today, about three months before 2024 expires.

At a time when the startup sector is trying to recover worldwide after the investment malaise of the previous two years, several companies with a Greek DNA that operate around the artificial intelligence industry have attracted the interest of companies such as Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Founders or high-ranking executives of tech giants from Google, OpenAI and LinkedIn are also investing in them.