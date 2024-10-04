ECONOMY BUSINESS

Funding of Greek-owned startups tops $1 bln this year

Funding of Greek-owned startups tops $1 bln this year
[Shutterstock]

The financing of international and domestic investors to Greek-owned startup companies has broken the barrier of $1 billion from the beginning of the year until today, about three months before 2024 expires.

At a time when the startup sector is trying to recover worldwide after the investment malaise of the previous two years, several companies with a Greek DNA that operate around the artificial intelligence industry have attracted the interest of companies such as Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Founders or high-ranking executives of tech giants from Google, OpenAI and LinkedIn are also investing in them.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Too many ‘zombie’ firms in 2021 weighed on NPLs
ECONOMY

Too many ‘zombie’ firms in 2021 weighed on NPLs

Listed companies enjoy record profits in year’s first half
GREEK ECONOMY

Listed companies enjoy record profits in year’s first half

NBG stake enchants market
BANKING

NBG stake enchants market

Commercial operation of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal starting Tuesday
ECONOMY

Commercial operation of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal starting Tuesday

Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract
BUSINESS

Improved terms in new Attiki Odos concession contract

Motor Oil fined €9.2 mln for obstructing competition inspectors
ECONOMY

Motor Oil fined €9.2 mln for obstructing competition inspectors