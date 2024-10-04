ECONOMY

New toll rates announced for Attiki Odos highway

[Shutterstock]

The new operator of Attiki Odos has announced updated toll rates for the ring road around Athens.

Starting Sunday, the new toll rates will be as follows: €1.25 for motorcycles, €2.50 for cars, €6.25 for small and medium-sized trucks, and €10 for large trucks.

The toll e-pass discount will be eliminated. Previously, cars using an e-pass were charged €2.50 instead of the standard €2.80. From now on, all cars will be charged €2.50, regardless of whether they use an e-pass.

The subscription programs – Bonus, Friendly, and Business – will continue until the end of the month.

On Thursday, Parliament approved a 25-year concession contract for Attiki Odos, awarded to the New Attiki Odos consortium led by GEK-TERNA.

The €3.27 billion proceeds from this contract will be used for public debt repayment, with the state also collecting 7.5% of the annual revenue from the highway.

Economy Transport

