New toll rates announced for Attiki Odos highway
The new operator of Attiki Odos has announced updated toll rates for the ring road around Athens.
Starting Sunday, the new toll rates will be as follows: €1.25 for motorcycles, €2.50 for cars, €6.25 for small and medium-sized trucks, and €10 for large trucks.
The toll e-pass discount will be eliminated. Previously, cars using an e-pass were charged €2.50 instead of the standard €2.80. From now on, all cars will be charged €2.50, regardless of whether they use an e-pass.
The subscription programs – Bonus, Friendly, and Business – will continue until the end of the month.
On Thursday, Parliament approved a 25-year concession contract for Attiki Odos, awarded to the New Attiki Odos consortium led by GEK-TERNA.
The €3.27 billion proceeds from this contract will be used for public debt repayment, with the state also collecting 7.5% of the annual revenue from the highway.