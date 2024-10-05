GEK Terna ready to undertake Attiki Odos

GEK Terna on Friday completed the one-off payment of 3.27 billion euros after being selected as the preferred investor in the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund’s tender for the 25-year concession of the Attiki Odos highway.

This is the highest amount in the history of the fund, reducing public debt by approximately 1.5% of GDP. The concession contract had been ratified by the Greek Parliament on Thursday.

The new 25-year concession, which takes effect on Sunday, will bring significant benefits to users of the highway and the public interest.

For the first time, privately owned passenger vehicles fully owned by people with disabilities and severely disabled war veterans will be exempt from paying tolls on the Attiki Odos. In agreement with the new concessionaire, toll exemptions will also apply to individuals with special needs.

In addition to the one-off payment, the concessionaire will provide an annual concession fee, amounting to 9.3% of the total revenue generated from the highway’s operation.

Starting Sunday, toll charges for category 2 vehicles (conventional cars) will decrease from €2.80 to €2.50 per crossing, as stipulated in the new concession agreement.