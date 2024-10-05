ECONOMY

GEK Terna ready to undertake Attiki Odos

GEK Terna ready to undertake Attiki Odos

GEK Terna on Friday completed the one-off payment of 3.27 billion euros after being selected as the preferred investor in the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund’s tender for the 25-year concession of the Attiki Odos highway.

This is the highest amount in the history of the fund, reducing public debt by approximately 1.5% of GDP. The concession contract had been ratified by the Greek Parliament on Thursday.

The new 25-year concession, which takes effect on Sunday, will bring significant benefits to users of the highway and the public interest.

For the first time, privately owned passenger vehicles fully owned by people with disabilities and severely disabled war veterans will be exempt from paying tolls on the Attiki Odos. In agreement with the new concessionaire, toll exemptions will also apply to individuals with special needs.

In addition to the one-off payment, the concessionaire will provide an annual concession fee, amounting to 9.3% of the total revenue generated from the highway’s operation.

Starting Sunday, toll charges for category 2 vehicles (conventional cars) will decrease from €2.80 to €2.50 per crossing, as stipulated in the new concession agreement.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece sits out vote about extra tariffs on Chinese EV
EUROPEAN UNION

Greece sits out vote about extra tariffs on Chinese EV

New toll rates announced for Attiki Odos highway
ECONOMY

New toll rates announced for Attiki Odos highway

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days
ECONOMY

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days

EU support is enough to impose Chinese EV tariffs, sources say
ECONOMY

EU support is enough to impose Chinese EV tariffs, sources say

Which airlines have suspended flights as Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates
ECONOMY

Which airlines have suspended flights as Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates

Larnaca passengers moving fast
CYPRUS

Larnaca passengers moving fast