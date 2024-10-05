ECONOMY

Food market checks are set to increase

Agriculture and Food Minister Kostas Tsiaras highlighted the intensification of market controls as a key priority during his visit to the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) on Friday.

“I believe EFET is a particularly critical organization and for this reason, its operations must be supported,” Tsiaras stated.

He described the approval of funding for two new laboratories, worth 1 million euros, as a “particularly positive development,” and added that the aim is to make EFET more efficient.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2022, EFET conducted a total of 10,495 inspections on food facilities, with an additional 23 inspections carried out by the Central Service, bringing the total to 10,518.

