Athens airport sees 9.7% increase in passenger traffic in September

File photo.

Passenger traffic at Athens Airport increased by 9.7% in September compared to the same month in 2023.

Last month saw 3.30 million passengers with domestic and international traffic rising by 4% and 12.3% respectively over the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2024, total traffic reached 24.56 million passengers, up 13.3%, with domestic and international traffic increasing by 7.3% and 16% respectively.

The number of flights reached 207,744, rising 11.6%, with domestic and international flights up by 5.2% and 16.6% respectively.

