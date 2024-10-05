Finalizing National Cadastre is essential for justice, says Deputy Minister

The completion of the National Cadastre is a reform that puts a big brake on a dysfunction of more than just decades but of centuries, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis said in an interview released on Friday.

He underlined that “completing the land registry is not just a future promise but a present-day duty.

The land registry means the daily life of the citizens,” he stressed, underlining that “the goal is clear and is basically social: transparency, security, sustainable development and justice for all.”