Scholarships available for Greek students to gain work experience in the US

File photo.

The US Mission to Greece is offering 10 work experience scholarships to Greek university students through the Ambassadors Fund for Summer Work (SWT), so that they can travel to the US next summer and obtain professional experience for up to four months. Applications are open until November 15.

Recipients will be matched with host employers in seasonal communities throughout the US, and will work in seasonal, entry-level jobs with a high-level of interaction with American colleagues and guests. To find out more, go to ambassadorscholarshipfund.org.

