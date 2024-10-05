ECONOMY

Proposal to extend Athens metro hours

Proposal to extend Athens metro hours
[Intime News]

City officials recently met with Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) planners to discuss extending operating hours for Metro lines 2 and 3.

The proposal includes extending service by one hour on weekdays, shifting the last departure from 12.23 a.m. to 1.30 a.m., and by one to two hours on Fridays and Saturdays, potentially extending it until 2.30 a.m. or 3.30 a.m.

Among other things, the aim is to reduce crime and strengthen the economic life of the city, says Deputy Mayor Maria Evangelidou.

City authorities believe that extending service hours will accommodate growing demand and improve overall public transportation accessibility in Athens. Further discussions are expected to refine the proposal and implement the changes soon. 

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Delays for Germany-bound flights, passengers in Athens affected
NEWS

Delays for Germany-bound flights, passengers in Athens affected

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days
ECONOMY

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days

Which airlines have suspended flights as Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates
ECONOMY

Which airlines have suspended flights as Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates

Boxcars used to deport Thessaloniki’s Jews to Auschwitz being restored
NEWS

Boxcars used to deport Thessaloniki’s Jews to Auschwitz being restored

Railway workers to strike Thursday over safety demands
NEWS

Railway workers to strike Thursday over safety demands

ISAP trains evacuated after fire
NEWS

ISAP trains evacuated after fire