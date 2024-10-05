Proposal to extend Athens metro hours

City officials recently met with Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) planners to discuss extending operating hours for Metro lines 2 and 3.

The proposal includes extending service by one hour on weekdays, shifting the last departure from 12.23 a.m. to 1.30 a.m., and by one to two hours on Fridays and Saturdays, potentially extending it until 2.30 a.m. or 3.30 a.m.

Among other things, the aim is to reduce crime and strengthen the economic life of the city, says Deputy Mayor Maria Evangelidou.

City authorities believe that extending service hours will accommodate growing demand and improve overall public transportation accessibility in Athens. Further discussions are expected to refine the proposal and implement the changes soon.