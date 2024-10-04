ATHEX: Weekly drop is contained to 2.1 percent

The completion of the National Bank stake sale on Thursday allowed for a bourse rebound on Friday, dominated by the same stock that accounted for about half of the day’s transaction turnover. That helped contain the week’s losses after consecutive sessions of declining prices, with banks and a few blue chips such as Jumbo leading the way.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,437.88 points, adding 1.37% to Thursday’s 1,418.42 points. On a weekly basis it declined 2.10%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.55%, ending at 3,484.25 points, and the banks index advanced 1.70%, with National climbing 2.49%, Piraeus grabbing 2.31%, Alpha earning 1.62% and Eurobank collecting 0.62%.

Jumbo soared 3.98%, Lamda Development augmented 3.05%, Cenergy Holdings fetched 2.82% and Titan Cement improved 2.50%.

In total 64 stocks sported gains, 38 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 164.2 million euros, compared to Thursday’s €809.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.63% to close at 192.47 points.